UPDATE 1-Astronauts breeze through spacewalk to rig station for U.S. space taxis

(updates with end of spacewalk, adds details, quotes)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla March 1 Two U.S. astronauts
whipped through a third spacewalk outside the International
Space Station on Sunday to rig parking spots for new U.S. space
taxis.
Station commander Barry "Butch" Wilmore and flight engineer
Terry Virts expected to spend about seven hours installing
antennas, cables and navigation aides on the station's exterior
truss. Instead, the astronauts, who were making their third
spacewalk in eight days, were back inside the space station in
5.5 hours.
The purpose of the outings was to prepare berthing slips for
spaceships being developed by Boeing and Space Exploration
Technologies, or SpaceX.
Wilmore and Virts floated outside the Quest airlock shortly
after 7 a.m. EST/1200 GMT, a NASA Television broadcast showed.
Their job was to install more than 400 feet (122 meters) of
cables, a pair of antennas and reflectors that the new
spaceships will use to navigate toward and dock with the
station, a $100 billion laboratory that flies about 260 miles
(418 km) above Earth.
After the spacewalk, Virts reported that a small amount of
water had seeped into his helmet, a situation that also occurred
after a spacewalk last week.
"It's no issue to crew safety," mission commentator Daniel
Huot said.
In July 2013, Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano nearly
drowned when water began leaking into his helmet. NASA
immediately aborted the spacewalk and suspended spacewalks while
engineers figured out the cause of the problem. The incident
with the suit Virts was wearing is unrelated, NASA said.
Sunday's outing followed two spacewalks last week to rig
power and data cables for a pair of docking port adapters that
are due to arrive later this year. One adapter will be installed
at the berthing slip once used by NASA's space shuttles, which
were retired in 2011. The second docking system will be located
at an adjacent hatch on the Harmony connecting node.
Since the shuttles' retirement, the United States has been
dependent on Russia to fly crew to and from the station, a joint
project of 15 nations.
NASA aims to break Russia's monopoly before the end of 2017
by buying rides from Boeing and SpaceX.
(Editing by Clelia Oziel)