Spacewalking astronauts prep station for space taxi parking spots

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Oct 28 A pair of U.S.
astronauts floated outside the International Space Station on
Wednesday doing electrical work to prepare the low-orbit outpost
for new commercial space taxis and to tackle routine maintenance
jobs.
Station commander Scott Kelly and flight engineer Kjell
Lindgren left the station's airlock around 8:30 a.m. Eastern
time (1230 GMT) to begin the spacewalk, planned to last six and
a half hours, the first for both astronauts.
NASA had hoped to have the station outfitted with two new
berthing slips before the end of the year so that commercial
space taxis under development by Boeing and privately
owned Space Exploration Technologies, known as SpaceX, would
have places to park.
But the first docking adapter was lost in a botched SpaceX
Dragon cargo run in June.
"We haven't been able to do everything we hoped we would,"
Kenneth Todd, station operations integration manager, told
reporters last week.
Still, NASA expects to have the docking ports ready before
Boeing and SpaceX are ready to begin test flights of their
crewed capsules in 2017, Todd added.
Kelly and Lindgren will pick up work from NASA's last
spacewalks nearly eight months ago. The astronauts plan to
install electrical cables that will be needed for the new
docking ports, the first of which is now expected to reach the
station in early 2016.
NASA is working on getting a replacement for the equipment
lost in June and hopes to have it aboard the station in April
2017, Todd said.
Kelly and Lindgren also plan to install a thermal cover on
the station's $2 billion Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer particle
detector, a multinational experiment intended to shed light on
dark matter, cosmic rays and other high-energy phenomena.
The thermal cover will better protect the instrument against
the temperature extremes in space, which scientists hope will
prolong its life.
The station, a $100 billion research laboratory that flies
about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth, is expected to remain
operational until at least 2024.
The station, which is owned and operated by a partnership
of 15 nations, has been continuously staffed by rotating crews
of astronauts and cosmonauts for 15 years.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by David Adams and Bill
Rigby)