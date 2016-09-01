U.S. astronauts perform tasks during space walk outside station

| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 1
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 1 Two U.S. astronauts
went for a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on
Thursday to pack up a spare cooling radiator and install a
high-definition television camera outside the orbiting
laboratory, a NASA TV broadcast showed.
Commander Jeffrey Williams and Flight Engineer Kate Rubins
left the station's airlock around 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT) as the
station sailed 250 miles (400 km) above Earth.
"It's good to be out here," said Rubins, 37, who was making
her second spacewalk in two weeks.
On Aug. 19, Rubins and Williams installed a docking system
to enable commercial space taxis currently in development to
park at the station, breaking Russia's monopoly on crew
transport.
Test flights of Space Exploration Technology's Crew Dragon
capsule are expected to begin next year, followed by the debut
of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner in 2018.
It was not immediately known what impact, if any, the loss
of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket during a routine prelaunch test in
Florida on Thursday would have on the company's other programs.
For Thursday's spacewalk, which was scheduled to last six
and a half hours, the astronauts headed to far end of the
station to retract a radiator that was last used in 2012 to
trouble-shoot a cooling system leak.
Folding up the panel will protect it from strikes by
micrometeors and orbital debris, NASA flight director Zeb
Scoville told reporters during an Aug. 24 press conference.
"We really want to be able to get it retracted and covered
up so we can count on it in the future, should the need arise,"
Scoville said.
Williams, who was making his fifth spacewalk, and Rubins
then plan to install a high-definition camera on the station's
truss so ground controllers can better inspect the Russian Soyuz
capsules that ferry crew members to and from the station, a $100
billion project in which 15 nations are participating.
Williams, along with Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and
Oleg Skripochka, are scheduled to climb aboard one of the two
Soyuz docked at the station on Tuesday, ending their 172-day
mission.
Williams, 58, will return home as NASA's most-experienced
astronaut. During his four space flights, including three stints
aboard the space station, Williams surpassed the 520-day
cumulative record of former U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly with a
record 534 days in orbit.
Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka holds the world record
with 878 days in space.
(Editing by Frank McGurty and Alan Crosby)