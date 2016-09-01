UPDATE 1-U.S. astronauts perform seven-hour spacewalk outside station

(Updates with end of spacewalk)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 1 Two U.S. astronauts
sailed through a seven-hour spacewalk outside the International
Space Station on Thursday to pack up a spare cooling radiator
and tackle other maintenance, a NASA TV broadcast showed.
In their second spacewalk in two weeks, Commander Jeffrey
Williams and Flight Engineer Kate Rubins left the station's
airlock around 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT) as the station orbited 250
miles (400 km) above Earth.
"It's good to be out here," said Rubins, 37.
On Aug. 19, Rubins and Williams installed a docking system
to enable commercial space taxis currently in development to
park at the station, breaking Russia's monopoly on crew
transport.
Test flights of Space Exploration Technology's Crew Dragon
capsule are expected to begin next year, followed by the debut
of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner in 2018.
It was not immediately known what impact, if any, the loss
of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket during a routine prelaunch test in
Florida on Thursday would have on the company's other programs.
For Thursday's spacewalk, the astronauts headed to the far
end of the station to retract a radiator that was last used in
2012.
Folding up the panel will protect it from strikes by
micrometeors and orbital debris, NASA flight director Zeb
Scoville told an Aug. 24 news conference.
"We really want to be able to get it retracted and covered
up so we can count on it in the future, should the need arise,"
Scoville said.
Williams, making his fifth spacewalk, and Rubins then
tackled several maintenance tasks, including installing a
high-definition camera on the station's truss so ground
controllers can better inspect the Russian Soyuz capsules that
ferry crew members to and from the station, a $100 billion
project in which 15 countries are participating.
Williams, along with Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and
Oleg Skripochka, are scheduled to climb aboard one of the two
Soyuz capsules docked at the station on Tuesday, ending their
172-day mission.
Williams, 58, will return home as NASA's most-experienced
astronaut. During his four spaceflights, including three stints
aboard the space station, Williams surpassed the 520-day
cumulative record of former U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly, with 534
days in orbit.
Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka holds the world record
with 878 days in space.
