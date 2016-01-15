UPDATE 3-Spacewalk suspended after leak in U.S. astronaut's helmet

(Adds details on problems during spacewalk)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Jan 15 NASA cut short a
spacewalk on Friday at the International Space Station after one
of the astronauts reported a leak in his spacesuit helmet, the
U.S. space agency said.
Tim Peake, who on the mission became the first astronaut
from Britain to walk in space, and U.S. astronaut Tim Kopra had
finished the primary goal of their outing when Kopra reported a
water ball had formed in his helmet.
The astronauts were not in any danger, but NASA curtailed
the spacewalk as a precaution, flight director Royce Renfrew
said during an interview on NASA TV.
Peake, 43, a former army major, blasted off to the station
as part of a six-month mission for the European Space Agency in
December, becoming the first Briton in space since Helen Sharman
travelled on a Soviet spacecraft for eight days in 1991, and the
first to do so under a British flag.
His mission has attracted widespread attention in Britain,
with news channels beaming live coverage of the spacewalk.
"We're all watching, no pressure! Wishing you a happy stroll
outdoors in the universe," British musician Paul McCartney said
on Twitter.
About three hours into Friday's spacewalk, Kopra, 52,
reported that his helmet pad was damp and a ball of water had
collected in his helmet, prompting NASA to end the mission.
The leak increased as Kopra and Peake returned to the
airlock.
"It was quite noticeable," Kopra later told ground
controllers.
NASA tightened its flight rules after a spacesuit worn by
Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano leaked during a spacewalk in
July 2013, nearly causing him to drown.
NASA eventually tracked down the source of the problem and
outfitted the helmets with absorption pads and breathing
snorkels as additional safety measures.
Chief astronaut Chris Cassidy, who was Parmitano's partner
during the aborted 2013 spacewalk, said the cold temperature of
the water indicated a leak from somewhere in the spacesuit's
backpack, which contains a cooling system.
In an interview on NASA TV, Cassidy called it "a significant
concern."
Kopra and Peake had replaced a failed voltage regulator in
the station's power system shortly after leaving the station's
airlock at around 8 a.m. EST/1300 GMT.
They were scheduled to spend more than six hours outside the
station, a $100 billion research laboratory that flies about 250
miles (400 km) above Earth, on other maintenance chores.
That work will be rescheduled, NASA said.
(Additional reporting by Michael Holden in London; Editing by
Letitia Stein Stephen Addison, and Andrew Hay)