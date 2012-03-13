CORRECTED-SpaceX signs up two more satellite launch customers

* Company has more than 35 launches planned
* Sales to non-U.S. government customers key
* Test flight to space station set for next month
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 13 Space
Exploration Technologies, a privately held firm founded and run
by entrepreneur Elon Musk, has signed up two more customers for
launches on its Falcon 9 rockets, the company announced on
Tuesday.
Asia Broadcast Satellite and Satélites Mexicanos, also known
as Satmex, hired SpaceX for two launches to deliver a total of
four telecommunications satellites into orbit in late 2014 or
early 2015, and in late 2015.
"Asia and Latin America represent two of the world's hottest
markets for commercial satellite operators," Musk said in a
statement.
"Together with Satmex, our co-launch partner, we embark upon
an innovative prospect of dual launching four medium-powered
satellites on two launches on the Falcon 9," added Tom Choi,
chief executive of Asia Broadcast Satellite.
"We are extremely happy to be working with Satmex and SpaceX
to dramatically realign the cost structure of space access in
order to bring the affordable capacity demanded by our
customers," he said in a statement.
SpaceX, which advertises the price of a Falcon 9 launch at
between $54 million and $59.5 million, has sold about 24 rocket
rides to commercial customers and another dozen to NASA.
The U.S. space agency has hired SpaceX, as well as another
company, Orbital Sciences Corp, to fly cargo to the
International Space Station, a $100 billion project of 15
nations which flies about 240 miles (385 km) above the planet.
SpaceX is preparing for a demonstration run to the orbital
outpost next month.
Sales of SpaceX rocket rides to non-U.S. government
customers mark a turnaround for the U.S. commercial launch
industry, which has steadily and rapidly lost market share since
its peak in 1998 with 22 commercial launches, according to a
Government Accountability Office report.
United Launch Alliance, a joint-venture of Boeing Co
and Lockheed-Martin Corp for example, has only one
commercial customer on its launch manifest, which includes
flights of both Atlas 5 and Delta 4 rockets.
United Launch Alliance's last commercial launch was in
November 2010, said company spokeswoman Jessica Rye. ULA does
not publicly disclose launch prices, she added.