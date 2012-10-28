SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule splashes down to Earth

* First return load since space shuttles' retirement
* Capsule brought back urine, blood samples
* Second U.S. firm to fly cargo next year
By Irene Klotz
Oct 28 An unmanned Space Explorations
Technologies cargo capsule left the International Space Station
and splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday, wrapping up
the first U.S. supply run to the orbital outpost since the space
shuttles were retired last year.
SpaceX, as the privately owned, California, company is
known, is one of two firms hired by NASA to fly science
experiments and supplies to the $100 billion station, a project
of 15 countries, after the shuttles' retirement.
Following a successful test flight in May, SpaceX launched
its first operational Dragon cargo ship on Oct. 7 and reached
the station three days later.
On Sunday, as the station soared 255 miles (410 km) over
Burma, Dragon was released by the station's robot arm to begin
the return trip back to Earth. It splashed down in the Pacific
Ocean west of Mexico's Baja California about 3:20 p.m. EDT (1920
GMT).
Unlike the Russian, Japanese and European freighters that
also ferry cargo to the station, Dragon was designed for
round-trip flights. It returned with 1,673 pounds (759 kg) of
equipment and science samples, including hundreds of frozen
urine and blood samples from the crew.
"It was nice while she was on board," station commander
Sunita Williams radioed to Mission Control in Houston.
"Literally and figuratively, there is a piece of us on that
spacecraft going home to Earth."
She leads a six-member crew that includes Russian cosmonauts
Oleg Novitskiy, Evgeny Tarelkin and Yuri Malenchenko; U.S.
astronaut Kevin Ford and Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide.
SpaceX's next supply run is expected in January. Orbital
Sciences Corp, NASA's second cargo hauler, plans to
debut its Cygnus capsule in February or March. Combined, the
companies' contracts with NASA are worth $3.5 billion.
SpaceX also is working under a separate $440 million NASA
contract to upgrade the Dragon capsule and its Falcon 9 launcher
to carry astronauts. The company plans a test flight with its
own employees in 2015.
Boeing and privately owned Sierra Nevada Corp., also
have investment funds from NASA to develop alternative space
taxi designs. NASA hopes to be able to buy rides for its
astronauts by 2017, breaking Russia's monopoly on crew ferry
flights, a service that costs the United States more than $60
million a ride.