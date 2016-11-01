UPDATE 1-Experts concerned by SpaceX plan to fuel rockets with people aboard

(New throughout, adds comments from SpaceX and NASA)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Nov 1 A proposal by Elon
Musk's SpaceX to fuel its rockets while astronauts are aboard
poses safety risks, a group of space industry experts that
advises NASA has told the U.S. space agency.
"This is a hazardous operation," Space Station Advisory
Committee Chairman Thomas Stafford, a former NASA astronaut and
retired Air Force general, said during a conference call on
Monday.
Stafford said the group's concerns were heightened after an
explosion of an unmanned SpaceX rocket while it was being fueled
on Sept. 1.
Causes of that explosion remain under investigation.
Members of the eight-member group, including veterans of
NASA's Gemini, Apollo and space shuttle programs, noted that all
previous rockets carrying people into space were fueled before
astronauts got to the launch pad.
"Everybody there, and particularly the people who had
experience over the years, said nobody is ever near the pad when
they fuel a booster," Stafford said, referring to an earlier
briefing the group had about SpaceX's proposed fueling
procedure.
SpaceX needs NASA approval of its launch system before it
can put astronauts into space.
NASA said on Tuesday it was "continuing its evaluation of
the SpaceX concept for fueling the Falcon 9 for commercial crew
launches. The results of the company's Sept. 1 mishap
investigation will be incorporated into NASA's evaluation."
SpaceX said it is developing its human launch operations
"hand-in-hand" with NASA and has spent 18 months identifying
potential hazards and how to handle them.
SpaceX, owned and run by technology entrepreneur and Tesla
Motors Inc CEO Musk, said it would re-evaluate its
fueling system and launch processes depending on results of the
accident investigation.
On Friday, SpaceX said it believes a fueling system issue
caused a pressurized container of helium inside the rocket's
upper stage to burst on Sept. 1, triggering a fireball that
destroyed the booster and a $200 million Israeli communications
satellite it was to carry.
SpaceX uses extremely cold liquid propellants loaded just
prior to blastoff to increase the rocket's power so it can fly
back to Earth and be reused.
SpaceX's passenger spaceships, expected to begin flying in
2018, will be outfitted with an emergency escape system that can
fly the capsule away from a failing rocket before or during
launch.
NASA, which retired its shuttles in 2011, hired SpaceX and
Boeing Co to fly crews to the space station. Until then,
astronauts have been flying on Russian Soyuz capsules, at a cost
exceeding $70 million per person.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by David Gregorio)