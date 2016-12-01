CORRECTED-SpaceX aims for Dec. 16 return to flight, customer Iridium says

(Corrects contract value in second to last paragraph to $2.3
billion from $2.8 billion)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Dec 1 Tech billionaire
Elon Musk's SpaceX hopes to return its Falcon 9 rocket to flight
on Dec. 16, said Iridium Communications Inc, which
plans to have 10 of its satellites on board for launching.
The launch is contingent on approval by the Federal Aviation
Administration, which oversees U.S. commercial space
transportation, Iridium said on Thursday.
"We are looking forward to return to flight," SpaceX
President Gwynne Shotwell said in a statement from Iridium.
SpaceX suspended flights after one of its rockets burst into
flames on Sept. 1 as it was being fueled for a routine prelaunch
test at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
The company traced the explosion to a fueling system problem
that caused a pressurized container of helium inside the
rocket's upper stage to burst.
The accident destroyed a $200 million satellite owned by
Israel's Space Communication Ltd.
"We are confident that SpaceX understands its fueling
process now and will do it successfully for our launch," Iridium
spokeswoman Diane Hockenberry wrote in an email to Reuters.
Iridium's satellites, however, will not be aboard the rocket
during the prelaunch engine firing, she added.
SpaceX declined to comment about the status of its accident
investigation or what measures it will take to ensure the
problem will not reoccur.
The company uses extremely cold liquid propellants loaded
just prior to blastoff to increase the rocket's power so it can
fly back to Earth and be reused.
A U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration
advisory panel last month publicly questioned the safety of
SpaceX's fueling process, especially since the company has been
hired to begin flying astronauts to the International Space
Station in 2018.
The Sept. 1 accident was the second for SpaceX in 29 flights
of the Falcon 9. The company, owned and operated by Tesla Motors
Inc Chief Executive Officer Musk, has a backlog of more
than 70 missions for NASA and commercial customers, worth more
than $10 billion.
SpaceX has not disclosed the extent of the damage at its
primary launch site in Florida. The Iridium satellites will be
launched from SpaceX's California launch pad at Vandenberg Air
Force Base.
Iridium intends to replace its current mobile communications
network with 81 new satellites made by Italy's Thales Alenia
Space, a joint venture of Thales SA and Leonardo
Finmeccanica SpA under a contract worth $2.3 billion.
SpaceX is under contract to launch at least 70 of the
satellites.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)