Musk's SpaceX says rockets to remain grounded until January

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Dec 7 - Elon Musk's SpaceX
has been forced to delay the return of its rockets to flight
until January as an investigation continues into a launch pad
explosion earlier this year, the tech billionaire' s company
said on Wednesday.
The company had hoped to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Dec. 16
to put 10 satellites into orbit for Iridium Communications
Inc., but did not receive a required license to fly from
the Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees U.S.
commercial space transportation.
"We are finalizing the investigation into our September 1
anomaly and are working to complete the final steps necessary to
safely and reliably return to flight, now in early January,"
SpaceX said in a statement.
SpaceX suspended flights after one of its rockets burst into
flames on Sept. 1 as it was being fueled for a routine
pre-launch test in Florida.
The company traced the explosion to a fueling system problem
that caused a pressurized container of helium inside the
rocket's upper stage to burst.
The accident destroyed a $200 million satellite owned by
Israel's Space Communication Ltd.
In a separate statement Iridium said it remained "confident
as ever in (SpaceX's) ability to safely deliver our satellites
into low-Earth orbit."
SpaceX on Wednesday declined to comment about what measures
it will take to ensure the problem will not reoccur.
The company uses extremely cold liquid propellants loaded
just prior to blastoff to increase the rocket's power so it can
fly back to Earth and be reused.
A NASA advisory panel last month publicly questioned the
safety of SpaceX's fueling process, especially since the company
has been hired to begin flying astronauts to the International
Space Station in 2018.
The Sept. 1 accident was the second for SpaceX in 29 flights
of the Falcon 9.
The company, owned and operated by Tesla Motors Inc. Chief
Executive Officer Musk, has a backlog of more than 70 missions
for NASA and commercial customers, worth more than $10 billion.
Also on Wednesday, the Russian news agency Tass reported
that a third-stage Soyuz rocket engine failure doomed a Russian
cargo run to the space station on Dec. 1. The accident remains
under investigation.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Alan Crosby)