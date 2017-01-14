UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit

(Adds reactions, deployment of satellites)
By Irene Klotz
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from
California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the
first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
The 230-foot (70-meter) rocket launched from Vandenberg
Air Force Base at 9:54 a.m. PST (1754 GMT) to deliver 10
satellites into orbit for Iridium Communications Inc.
"It's a clean sweep - 10 for 10," SpaceX launch commentator
John Insprucker said after the satellites were released.
SpaceX founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk's ambitious
flight plans had been grounded since the Sept. 1 explosion
during fueling ahead of a pre-flight test in Florida.
About 10 minutes after Saturday's launch, the first stage of
the rocket, which had separated from the rest of craft,
successfully touched down on a platform in the Pacific Ocean, a
feat previously accomplished by four other returning Falcon
rockets. SpaceX intends to reuse its rockets to cut costs.
"Rocket is stable," Musk posted on Twitter. "Mission looks
good."
Two other returning Falcon boosters landed on the ground.
The mission tested changes implemented by Space
Exploration Technologies Corp, known as SpaceX, since the
launchpad explosion.
Accident investigators determined that a canister of helium
burst inside the rocket's second-stage liquid oxygen tank,
triggering the explosion. The canister is being redesigned, but
until then SpaceX is addressing the issue by modifying its
fueling procedures.
The explosion destroyed a $62 million SpaceX booster and a
$200 million Israeli communications satellite that it was to put
into orbit two days later.
The accident clouded the company's aggressive agenda, which
includes beginning to ferry U.S. astronauts into space next
year, when it also plans to make its first voyage to Mars.
Saturday's flight begins to clear a logjam of more than 70
planned missions, worth more than $10 billion, involving SpaceX
Falcon rockets, which last flew in August, SpaceX said.
The launch is the first in a seven-flight contract with
Iridium worth $468.1 million, company spokeswoman Diane
Hockenberry said.
SpaceX aims to launch 27 rockets in 2017, more than triple
the eight flights the privately held firm managed in 2016,
according to a report on Friday in the Wall Street Journal.
In addition to its dozens of commercial customers, SpaceX is
one of two companies hired by NASA to fly cargo to the
International Space Station.
The company's 2017 agenda includes the debut launch of a
heavy-lift booster, flying its first reused rocket and repairing
the Florida launchpad damaged in the explosion.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Tom
Brown)