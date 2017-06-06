UPDATE 2-SpaceX wins launch of U.S. Air Force X-37B space plane

(Adds background on SpaceX launches for the Air Force)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 6 Elon Musk's Space
Exploration Technologies Corp will fly its first mission for the
U.S. Air Force in August when it launches the military's X-37B
miniature spaceplane, Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said on
Tuesday.
Four previous X-37B missions were launched by United Launch
Alliance Atlas 5 rockets. ULA is a joint venture of Lockheed
Martin Corp and Boeing Co.
"SpaceX will be sending the next Air Force payload up into
space in August," Wilson said during webcast testimony before
the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee. She later specified
that the payload would be one of the Air Force's two X-37B
spaceplanes.
Launch contracts are usually announced about two years
before a flight but the Air Force did not disclose the X-37B
contract until Tuesday, a mere two months before the flight. The
Air Force declined to say when the contract was awarded or
provide other details.
SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell declined to comment.
SpaceX's first publicly disclosed launch contract for the
Air Force was awarded last year for a next-generation Global
Positioning System satellite flight in 2018. A second GPS launch
contract was awarded in March. The contracts are valued at $83
million and $96.5 million, respectively.
In May 2016, the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office
disclosed it had hired SpaceX to launch a spy satellite aboard a
Falcon 9. The mission, which was arranged through an
intermediary, Ball Aerospace, took place last month.
SpaceX is owned and operated by technology entrepreneur
Musk, who is also chief executive of electric car maker Tesla
Inc.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Matthew Lewis)