SpaceX Falcon rocket lifts off with Thaicom digital TV satellite

| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Jan 6 A Space Exploration
Technologies' Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral
Air Force Station in Florida on Monday to put a commercial
communications spacecraft into orbit for Thai satellite operator
Thaicom.
The 224-foot (68-meter) tall rocket burst off its seaside
launch pad at 5:06 p.m. EST (2206 GMT), soaring through overcast
skies as it headed toward the satellite's drop-off point more
than 55,000 miles (88,500 km) above Earth or about one-quarter
of the way to the moon.
From that position, the 6,649-pound (3,016 kg) Thaicom 6
satellite is designed to lower itself to about 22,300 miles
(35,888 km) above Earth and shift the angle of its orbit so that
it can be permanently stationed to beam high-definition and
digital television services to customers in Thailand and
surrounding areas.
The satellite, built by Virginia-based Orbital Sciences Corp
, also is equipped to provide other communications
services for customers in Southeast Asia and Africa, including
Madagascar, Thaicom's website shows.
Including launch services and insurance, the Thaicom 6
satellite cost about $160 million, according to Thaicom. So far,
about two-thirds of the satellite's capacity has been sold,
according to Thaicom.
Monday's launch was the second in just over a month for
Space Exploration Technologies, also known as SpaceX.
In December, the California-based firm, owned and operated
by technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, who also serves as chief
executive of Tesla Motors car company, launched its
first commercial communications satellite, staking a claim in a
global satellite launch industry worth about $6.5 billion a
year, a study by the Satellite Industry Association trade group
shows.
So far, privately owned SpaceX has sold about 50 commercial
launches worth about $40 billion. About 25 percent of the
flights are for NASA, which hired SpaceX, along with Orbital
Sciences, to fly cargo to the International Space Station, a
$100 billion research complex that flies about 250 miles (about
400 km) above Earth.
SpaceX's next flight, slated for late February, will be the
third of 12 station resupply missions under its $1.6 billion
NASA contract.
Orbital Sciences, which holds a separate $1.9 billion NASA
contract, is preparing to launch the first of its eight station
cargo runs on Wednesday. The company's Antares rockets fly from
a commercial spaceport on Wallops Island, Virginia.
Before Monday's launch, Falcon 9 rockets had flown seven
times, all successfully, though on its first cargo flight to the
station, in October 2012, one of the rocket's nine first-stage
engines shut down prematurely.
Other motors compensated, and the rocket was able to deliver
its Dragon cargo ship to the intended orbit without a problem.
SpaceX is working on three parallel programs to expand its
business and cut costs, including reusing its first-stage
boosters. However, a proposed demonstration to restart the
engine so it could cushion the splashdown into the ocean was not
attempted on the Thaicom 6 mission, said SpaceX spokeswoman
Emily Shanklin.
HEAVY-LIFT FALCON MISSION
In addition, the company is working on a 27-engine,
heavy-lift Falcon rocket as well as a version of its Dragon
cargo capsule that can carry astronauts and other passengers to
the space station.
A Falcon Heavy demonstration mission from SpaceX's second
launch site at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California is slated
for 2014, the company's website shows.
A successful mission on Monday also could clear SpaceX to
enter a lucrative competition to launch U.S. military
reconnaissance and communications satellites, a service now
exclusively provided by United Launch Alliance, a partnership of
Lockheed Martin and Boeing.