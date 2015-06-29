Falcon rocket explosion leaves SpaceX launch schedule in tatters

| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. June 29
was searching for what destroyed its Falcon 9 rocket after
liftoff over the weekend, leaving customers still loyal but
unsure when their satellites might fly.
The privately-held company, owned and operated by technology
entrepreneur Elon Musk, has flown 18 successful missions with
the Falcon 9 before Sunday's failure.
Preliminary analysis pointed to a problem with the rocket's
second-stage motor liquid oxygen tank, SpaceX said.
"There was an overpressure event," Musk wrote on Twitter
after the accident.
"Cause still unknown after several thousand
engineering-hours review," he added on Monday.
Falcon 9 debuted in 2010 after SpaceX experimented with a
smaller predecessor booster.
"There's a huge, huge question about the cause of this
failure, not from a point of view of finger-pointing, but for
understanding if we should expect new vehicles to operate
reliably from the beginning," said Carissa Christensen, managing
partner of The Tauri Group, a Virginia-based space and
technology consultancy.
In the past, new rockets typically failed several times in
their early missions, as engineers perfected designs and tweaked
operations. With better computer modeling and computational
tools, as well as more spaceflight experience, that paradigm may
no longer be true.
CUSTOMER LOYALTY
SpaceX has nearly 50 launches, worth more than $7 billion,
on its schedule.
"I don't think the accident is going to cause a mass move
away from SpaceX," said Christensen.
"It will be one more fact companies fold into their
decisions and their negotiations, but it's not going to be the
only fact, and it's certainly not going to be the most important
fact," she said.
Current customers include NASA, which uses Falcon 9 and
SpaceX Dragon cargo ships to fly supplies to the International
Space Station, and about 20 commercial and other satellite
operators, many of which have contracts for multiple flights.
Sunday's accident destroyed the Dragon cargo ship bound for
the station, a $100 billion research laboratory that flies about
260 miles (418 km) above Earth.
"We were the first (commercial customer) to use SpaceX in
December 2013 and have never regretted taking that important
step," said Markus Payer, vice president of communications with
Luxembourg-based SES, which had booked an August Falcon ride for
an Asian communications satellite.
SES and other satellite operators said they were waiting for
more information about why the Falcon failed, what corrective
action might be needed and how long it would take before
launches resume.
"It is unfortunate, but we don't have any concerns about
our commitment to fly on Falcon," Iridium Communications Inc
, which has contracts for seven SpaceX launches, wrote
in an email to Reuters.
"It isn't critical that they make the exact dates - there is
some flexibility in our overall launch plans," added Iridium
spokeswoman Diane Hockenberry.
RACE IN SPACE
With prices that are 25 percent to 30 percent less expensive
than competitors in Europe and Russia, privately-owned SpaceX
has brought the United States back into the commercial launch
marketplace.
Rival United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint-venture of
Lockheed Martin and Boeing intends to add
commercial customers to a schedule now almost completely devoted
to U.S. military missions.
"Very sorry to hear of the (Falcon mission) loss," ULA Chief
Executive Tory Bruno wrote on Twitter. "Heart-breaking for the
men and women who worked on the rocket and its missions. Hang in
there SpaceX."
The accident was the third supply ship to fail in eight
months. NASA's other supply line, operated by Orbital ATK
, had a launch accident in October.
Orbital's Antares rocket is being refurbished with new
engines and expected to return to flight next year. Meanwhile,
Orbital bought an Atlas rocket ride from ULA to launch its
Cygnus cargo ship to the station before the end of the year.
Russia lost a Progress cargo ship in April after it failed
to separate properly from it Soyuz rocket. A reflight is slated
for Friday. The only other supply ship flying to the station is
Japan's HTV.
