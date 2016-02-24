SpaceX set to launch satellite, then try to land rocket on ocean platform

| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Feb 24 A SpaceX Falcon 9
rocket was being readied for launch from Florida on Wednesday on
a mission to thrust a European satellite toward orbit and then
attempt a return touchdown on an ocean platform, company
officials said.
The 23-story-tall rocket, carrying a commercial
communications satellite for Luxembourg-based SES SA,
was scheduled to blast off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station
at 6:46 p.m. EST/2346 GMT.
Meteorologists forecast a 60 percent chance that weather at
the cape would be suitable for liftoff.
The flight would be the second of more than 12 planned this
year by Space Exploration Technologies, the private rocket
launch service owned and operated by high-tech entrepreneur Elon
Musk.
It would also mark the fourth attempt at a return sea-based
landing of the Falcon 9's main stage, a milestone in Musk's goal
to develop a cheap and reusable booster.
The rocket's main section is supposed to separate from
the second stage about 2 1/2 minutes after launch, turn around
and attempt to land itself on a platform floating in the
Atlantic about 400 miles (645 km) east of Cape Canaveral.
A returning SpaceX rocket successfully touched down at a
ground-based landing site near the launch pad in December, but
three previous attempts to land a returning rocket on an ocean
platform failed.
The rocket flying on Wednesday, which will be carrying the
12,613-pound (5,721 kg) Boeing-built SES-9 satellite, will be
traveling too fast to try to get back to a landing pad at Cape
Canaveral, prompting SpaceX to try the ocean landing instead.
SES, which currently operates a constellation of 53
satellites, has three more under contract to fly on SpaceX
Falcon rockets through 2017, SES Chief Technology Officer Martin
Halliwell told reporters at a prelaunch news conference.
"SES would have no problem in flying a re-used (rocket's)
first stage. If it's flight-worthy, we're happy," Halliwell
said.
SES has started talking with SpaceX about buying a used
rocket to fly a future SES satellite but they have not yet
agreed on a price.
A new Falcon 9 costs about $61 million, the company's
website shows.
"I did throw out a challenge to SpaceX that we would be the
first satellite operator that would use the same rocket twice to
get to ... orbit. That's something which I would really like to
do," Halliwell said.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Paul Tait)