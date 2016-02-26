版本:
SpaceX Falcon rocket launch called off for second straight day

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Feb 25 SpaceX called off a planned launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a communications satellite less than two minutes before blastoff from Florida on Thursday, citing a technical problem.

It marked the second straight day that Elon Musk's privately owned Space Exploration Technologies had postponed the launch. (Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Steve Gorman and Lisa Shumaker)

