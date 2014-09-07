SpaceX Falcon rocket lifts off with communications satellite

| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Sept 7
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Sept 7 A Space Exploration
Technologies Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air
Force Station in Florida on Sunday to put a commercial
communications satellite into orbit.
The 224-foot (68-meter) tall rocket lifted off from its
seaside launch pad at 1 a.m. EDT/0500 GMT, dashing through
partly cloudy, nighttime skies as it headed toward space.
Tucked inside the rocket's nosecone was the second of two
satellites owned by Hong Kong-based Asia Satellite
Telecommunications Holdings Ltd, or AsiaSat.
The first satellite, AsiaSat 8, was successfully delivered
into an orbit some 22,200 miles (35,700 km) above Earth on Aug.
5.
Both satellites were built by Space Systems/Loral, a Palo
Alto, Calif.-based subsidiary of Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler
and Associates Ltd.
"With the two satellites coming out of the factory
approximately the same time we were able to book back-to-back
missions," said AsiaSat chief executive William Wade. The two
launches cost AsiaSat about $110 million, Wade said.
Privately owned SpaceX, as the company is known, planned to
launch the second satellite, AsiaSat 6, two weeks ago, but
delayed the flight to recheck the rocket's systems following an
unrelated accident that claimed the company's prototype Falcon
9R reusable lander during a test flight on Aug. 22.
"We are confident there is no direct link," SpaceX founder
and chief executive Elon Musk wrote in a statement after the
calling off the launch.
The Falcon 9R, a modified three-engine Falcon rocket,
self-destructed shortly after liftoff from SpaceX's McGregor,
Texas, facility. Musk said the problem was due to a blocked
sensor port, a situation that would not have impacted an
operational Falcon rocket.
"What we do want to triple-check is whether even highly
improbablescenarios have the optimal fault detection and
recovery logic," Musk wrote.
SpaceX on Saturday declined to say if any equipment or
procedures were changes as a result of the investigation.
Sunday's launch was the 12th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket,
which in addition to delivering satellites for commercial
companies flies Dragon cargo ships to the International Space
Station for NASA.
SpaceX is competing to build a passenger version of Dragon
to fly astronauts as well and is attempting to break into the
lucrative military satellite launch business.
The satellite launched on Sunday is outfitted with 28
high-power C-band transponders for video distribution and
broadband network services in China and Southeast Asia.
Half of the transponders are reserved for Thaicom PLC
, which owns the orbital slot AsiaSat 6 will use, Wade
said.
The new satellite, which is designed to last 15 years, is
the sixth member of AsiaSat's current orbital network, half of
which were launched by Russian Proton rockets.
(Editing by Matt Driskill)