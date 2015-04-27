SpaceX rocket blasts off with 1st satellite for Turkmenistan

| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. April 27
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. April 27 An unmanned SpaceX
rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in
Florida on Monday to put a communications satellite into orbit
for the government of Turkmenistan, a first for the Central
Asian nation.
After waiting almost an hour for cloudy skies to clear, the
22-story Falcon 9 rocket bolted off its seaside launch pad at
7:03 p.m. (2303 GMT).
Perched on top of the rocket was a Spacebus 4000
telecommunications satellite, built by Thales Alenia Space, a
joint venture of Thales SA and Finmeccanica SpA
.
Once in orbit, the five-ton (4,500-kg) satellite, known as
TurkmenAlem52E, will become Turkmenistan's first
telecommunications spacecraft, relaying television broadcasts
and other services to more than 1.2 billion people in Central
Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, according to
Thales Alenia Space.
"The launch is a vital first step in Turkmenistan's
development as a space nation," Jean Loic Galle, president and
chief executive of Thales Alenia Space, said in a SpaceX webcast
video before launch.
From its perch 22,300 miles above Earth, the satellite,
designed to last 15 years, will be located in a slot controlled
by Monaco. In exchange for letting Turkmenistan operate there,
Monaco's satellite operator, Space Systems International, has
use of 12 of the spacecraft's Ku-band transponders.
Monday's launch was the 18th for Space Exploration
Technologies, the privately owned, California-based company
known as SpaceX, and its second in less than two weeks.
SpaceX has been experimenting with landing the rockets on an
ocean barge, but skipped the test after Monday's launch because
the rocket needed all its fuel to properly position
TurkmenAlem52E into its initial orbit.
Landing attempts are expected to resume in June when SpaceX
launches its next cargo ship to the International Space Station,
which flies about 250 miles (418 km) above Earth.
(Reporting by Irene Kotz in Cape Canaveral, Florida; Editing by
Leslie Adler)