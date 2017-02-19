UPDATE 4-SpaceX launches rocket from historic NASA pad in Florida

(Adds SpaceX official quote)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon
rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used
to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for
billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of
ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station.
The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside
launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. EST (1439
GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship that holds supplies and
science experiments for the station.
Nine minutes after blastoff, the main section of the rocket
flew back to a landing pad at nearby Cape Canaveral Air Force
Station, the eighth successful touchdown for Space Exploration
Technologies Corp.
"Baby came back," Musk wrote on Twitter, celebrating the
landing. SpaceX had decided to delay the mission on Saturday, 13
seconds before launch due to concerns about the steering system
in the rocket's upper stage.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration closely
monitored Sunday's launch to learn more about the company's
operations before it clears SpaceX to fly U.S. astronauts.
The liftoff marked a successful debut for SpaceX at
Kennedy's Launch Complex 39A, originally built for the 1960s-era
Apollo moon program and later repurposed for the space shuttles.
SpaceX plans to use the pad for commercial missions, as well as
future manned flights.
The pad was last used for the final space shuttle launch in
2011. In 2014, SpaceX signed a 20-year lease and has spent
millions on remodeling.
"It was really awesome to see 39A roar back to life," SpaceX
Dragon program manager Jessica Jensen told reporters after the
launch. "This is a huge deal for us."
It was also SpaceX's first launch from Florida since an
accident in September caused heavy damage to what had been the
company's prime site at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station,
located just south of the NASA spaceport.
NASA hired SpaceX to fly cargo to the station after the
shuttle program ended. SpaceX and Boeing Co are scheduled
to begin flying crews to the station by the end of 2018, but a
U.S. government report last week said technical hurdles likely
will delay both companies.
Last month, SpaceX resumed flying its Falcon 9 rockets using
a second launch pad in California, where the first stage of the
rocket also succeeded in relanding.
The company plans to reuse the rockets to slash costs and
reduce pricing.
SpaceX aims to have the Florida launch pad damaged in last
year's explosion up and running by this summer.
