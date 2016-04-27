SpaceX breaks Boeing-Lockheed monopoly on military space launches

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 27 The U.S. Air
Force on Wednesday awarded billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX an $83
million contract to launch a GPS satellite, breaking the
monopoly that Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co
have had on military space launches for more than a decade.
The Global Positioning System satellite will be launched in
May 2018, Air Force officials said. The fixed-price contract is
the military's first competitively sourced launch services in
contract in more than a decade. It breaks the monopoly on
launching military space and national security payloads held by
United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin and
Boeing. ULA did not bid for the GPS launch contract.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz in Cape Canaveral, Fla.; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)