SpaceX to launch first reused rocket, testing cost-cutting model

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 30 SpaceX is aiming
for another space industry first on Thursday when it plans to
launch a Falcon 9 rocket that has flown before, a key step in
billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's quest to cut the cost of
space flight.
The rocket is scheduled to blast off at 6:37 p.m. EDT (2237
GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to deliver a
communications satellite into orbit for Luxembourg-based
satellite operator SES SA.
Musk's SpaceX, formally known as Space Exploration
Technologies Corp, made history in December 2015 when it landed
an orbital rocket for the first time, a feat it since has
repeated seven times.
By reusing rockets, SpaceX aims to cut its costs by about 30
percent, the company has said. It lists the cost of a Falcon 9
ride at $62 million but has not yet announced a price for flying
on a used rocket.
SES received a discount for joining the inaugural run, chief
technical officer Martin Halliwell told reporters this week,
declining to specify the cost.
Price alone was not the reason SES, with a fleet of 65
satellites, decided to fly on a used rocket, he said.
"Someone has to go first," Halliwell said. "Really what we
want to do here is encourage the launcher industry to follow
this way forward."
Proving the concept works is crucial to SpaceX, which is
moving on from an accident in September that damaged another
Florida site.
SpaceX also is working on a passenger spaceship, with two
unidentified tourists signed up for a future trip around the
moon. The company's long-term goal under founder Musk is to fly
people to and from Mars.
For its 33rd mission, SpaceX is reusing a Falcon 9 booster
that originally flew in April 2016.
"We don't believe we're taking an inordinate risk here,"
said Halliwell, noting that the rocket is in sufficiently good
shape that its launch insurance rates did not increase.
He declined to give the cost of the SES-10 satellite.
After sending the SES-10 satellite on its way to orbit, the
rocket's first-stage will turn around and attempt to land itself
on an ocean platform. If successful, SpaceX could fly the
booster a third time, said company spokesman John Taylor.
The rocket's second-stage, which is not recovered, will
continue firing to carry SES-10 into an initial egg-shaped orbit
high above Earth. It will provide TV and other communications
services to Latin America.
