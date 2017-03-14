SpaceX defeats Boeing-Lockheed partnership for GPS launch contract

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 14 - Elon Musk's Space
Exploration Technologies has won a GPS satellite launch contract
over rival United Launch Alliance, a partnership of the top two
U.S. aerospace companies Lockheed Martin Corp. and
Boeing Co., the U.S. Air Force said on Tuesday.
The contract, worth $96.5 million, is the second GPS
satellite launch contract awarded by the Air Force to Musk's
rocket company, known as SpaceX. United Launch Alliance,
however, did not bid for the first GPS launch contract, which
was awarded in April 2016.
At the time, the Air Force said SpaceX's $83 million bid was
about 40 percent less than what the military had been paying
United Launch Alliance for previously awarded contracts.
The GPS launch contracts won by SpaceX cover production of a
Falcon 9 launch vehicle, mission integration, launch operations
and spaceflight certification, the Air Force said in a
statement.
The launch, slated for February 2019, is intended to put the
third member of the next-generation GPS satellite network into
orbit.
SpaceX won certification from the Air Force in 2015 to
compete for military and national security space launches,
breaking United Launch Alliance’s 10-year monopoly.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Diane
Craft)