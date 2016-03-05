UPDATE 1-SpaceX rocket destroyed in failed ocean landing attempt

(Adds background)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 4 A SpaceX Falcon
rocket thrust a communications satellite into orbit on Friday
before the reusable main-stage booster turned around, soared
back toward Earth and was destroyed when it failed to land
itself on a platform in the ocean, the company said.
SpaceX, owned and operated by technology entrepreneur Elon
Musk, previously said the chances of a successful return landing
of the rocket's main stage at sea were slim, given its high
speed when it separated from the spacecraft.
A returning Falcon rocket main stage successfully touched
down on a ground-based landing pad near the launch site in
December following a less-demanding launch.
