UPDATE 1-SpaceX Dragon capsule splashes down in Pacific Ocean

(Adds details of descent)
Oct 25 A Space Exploration Technologies Dragon
cargo ship ended a monthlong stay at the International Space
Station on Saturday and splashed down on schedule in the Pacific
Ocean near Mexico.
Reid Wiseman and Barry Wilmore, astronauts with U.S. space
agency NASA, used the station's robotic crane to release the
capsule, built and operated by California-based SpaceX, as the
company is known, at 9:57 a.m. EDT (1357 GMT) as the two
vehicles soared 260 miles (418 km) over the northwest coast of
Australia.
"Dragon is free," mission commentator Rob Navias said during
a live broadcast on NASA TV.
The capsule made a parachute descent into the Pacific Ocean,
splashing down at 3:38 p.m. EDT (1938 GMT) west of Mexico's Baja
California.
The capsule returns with about 3,800 pounds (1,724 kg) of
science experiments and equipment no longer needed aboard the
station.
It blasted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape
Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Sept. 21 with more
than 5,000 pounds (2,268 kg) of food, supplies, experiments and
equipment, including a prototype 3D printer and 20 live mice
that will be used in medical experiments to assess bone and
muscle loss during long-duration space flights.
Dragon also delivered a $26 million NASA science instrument
called RapidScat that was attached to the outside of the station
to measure wind speeds over the oceans.
The mission is the fourth of 12 under SpaceX's $1.6 billion
contract with NASA for station cargo runs. The company is one of
two recently selected by NASA to also develop capsules to fly
astronauts to and from the station, a $100 billion research
laboratory owned and operated by a partnership of 15 nations.
SpaceX's next resupply mission to the station is targeted
for Dec. 9. On Monday, NASA's second station cargo shipper,
Orbital Sciences Corp, is slated to launch its Antares
rocket and Cygnus freighter from the Wallops Flight Facility in
Virginia. Launch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. EDT/2245 GMT.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Stephen Powell and Lisa
Von Ahn)