Spacewalkers install cameras for space video venture

| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Dec 27 A pair of Russian
cosmonauts ventured outside the International Space Station on
Friday to install two cameras that are part of a Canadian
commercial project to stream high-definition video from space to
subscribers over the Internet.
Station commander Oleg Kotov and flight engineer Sergey
Ryazanskiy left the station's Pirs airlock at 8 a.m. EST (1300
GMT) as the complex sailed 260 miles (420 km) over Australia,
mission commentator Rob Navias said during a NASA Television
broadcast of the spacewalk.
It was third spacewalk this week by members of the station's
six-man crew. NASA astronauts Rich Mastracchio and Mike Hopkins
made spacewalks on Saturday and Tuesday to replace a failed
cooling pump.
On Friday, Kotov and Ryazanskiy quickly completed the first
item on their to-list by installing a high-resolution video
camera on a swiveling platform outside the station's Zvezda
command module.
The video camera, along with a medium-resolution still
imager to be installed later during the spacewalk, are owned by
Vancouver-based UrtheCast Corp. The company in 2011
signed an agreement with the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, to
install the cameras outside the station, a $100 billion project
of 15 nations.
UrtheCast intends to provide free, real-time views of Earth
to subscribers via the Internet. The 3.3-foot (1-meter) video
camera also can be aimed at specific locations as the station
flies overhead to image sporting events, natural disasters,
large-scale public protests and other activities.
UrtheCast intends to parlay its Internet viewership into
sponsorships and advertising deals. It also plans to sell its
space images directly to commercial companies, such as
agriculture and mining firms, and to government agencies that
buy satellite imagery.
"Video and still image data captured by the cameras will be
downlinked to ground stations across the planet and displayed on
the UrtheCast web platform, or distributed directly to exclusive
partners and customers," the company said in a press release.
"UrtheCast's cameras will provide high-resolution video and
imagery of Earth that will allow for monitoring of the
environment, humanitarian relief, social events, agricultural
land, etc.," the company said.
Kotov and Ryazanskiy also plan to replace several science
experiments outside the station during their seven-hour
spacewalk.