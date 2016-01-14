UPDATE 1-NASA adds commercial mini-shuttle to station supply fleet

(Adds context, quotes)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Jan 14 NASA hired a third
company to fly cargo to the International Space Station, adding
an innovative space plane built by Sierra Nevada Corp to the
commercial fleet, the U.S. space agency said on Thursday.
Privately owned Sierra Nevada will join incumbents Space
Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, and Orbital ATK in
ferrying supplies to the space station beginning in late 2019,
the National Aeronautics and Space Administration said.
Terms of the contracts were not disclosed, though the
overall value of the three awards is capped at $14 billion. Each
company is guaranteed a minimum of six flights between 2019 and
2024.
NASA estimates it will need about four cargo runs per year,
but expects to spend "significantly" less than $14 billion
overall, station program manager Kirk Shireman told reporters on
a conference call.
"Price was very, very important in terms of selecting these
three companies, but they are so diverse in their capabilities,"
Shireman said.
Adding Sierra Nevada's Dream Chaser space plane, which lands
on conventional runways, to the fleet opens new opportunities
for biological and other research, said station chief scientist
Julie Robinson.
"There are a lot of reasons to use animal studies to look at
things like balance and sensory motor effects (of microgravity),
and those are going to change so rapidly on return that we need
to have the animals back right away," she said.
To reach the space station, Dream Chaser will blast off
aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket from Florida and
land like an airplane at the Kennedy Space Center, or another
site, Sierra Nevada Vice President Mark Sirangelo said in an
interview.
SpaceX's Dragon capsules currently splash down in the
Pacific Ocean, though the company expects to be able to touch
down on land as well.
Orbital's Cygnus capsules, which can launch on the company's
Antares rocket from Virginia or an Atlas 5 from Florida, burn up
as they fall through the atmosphere, giving NASA an opportunity
to remove trash from the station.
Boeing and Lockheed-Martin, which are
partners in United Launch Alliance, failed in individual bids to
win space station cargo delivery contracts.
Shireman said launch accidents by Orbital and SpaceX
factored in to NASA's decision to add a third company into the
mix.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Will Dunham and Phil
Berlowitz)