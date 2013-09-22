Software problem delays cargo ship arrival at space station

| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Sept 22
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Sept 22 A software glitch
will delay Orbital Sciences' trial cargo ship from reaching the
International Space Station until Tuesday, officials said on
Sunday.
The company's Cygnus capsule, which blasted off Wednesday
from Virginia for a test flight, had been scheduled to reach the
station on Sunday.
However, about six hours before the capsule was due to dock,
a computer software problem caused Cygnus to reject navigation
data radioed from the station, Orbital Sciences wrote in
a status report on its website.
The glitch temporarily halted Cygnus' approach to the
station, a $100 billion research complex that flies about 250
miles (about 400 km) above Earth.
Orbital Sciences said it had found the cause of the data
discrepancy and was developing a software fix.
The next opportunity for the capsule to rendezvous and dock
with the station will be on Tuesday.
Orbital Sciences is one of two firms hired by NASA to fly
cargo to the space station, a project of 15 nations, following
the retirement of the U.S. space shuttles in 2011. The company
is planning to make its first cargo run under a $1.9 billion
contract with NASA in December.
Privately owned Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX,
so far has made a test flight and two resupply missions to the
orbital outpost.