Japan cargo ship embarks on International Space Center supply mission

CAPE CANAVERAL Fla. Aug 19 After three botched
missions to resupply the International Space Center since
October, an unmanned cargo ship blasted off from southern Japan
on Wednesday with food, water and gear needed to keep the
research station and its crew functioning.
A 19-story H-2B rocket lifted off from the Tanegashima Space
Center at 1150 GMT and put the HTV capsule into orbit 15 minutes
later, a NASA Television broadcast showed.
It will take the capsule five days to reach the station, a
$100 billion laboratory that flies about 250 miles (400 km)
above Earth.
Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui, who arrived at the outpost
last month, will use the station's robot arm on Monday to pluck
the capsule from orbit and anchor it to the Harmony module.
The 9,500 pounds (4,309 kg) of cargo aboard the freighter
will help the 15-nation station partnership recover from launch
accidents that claimed three cargo ships.
The two U.S. supply ships, operated by Orbital ATK
and privately owned SpaceX, remain grounded following launch
accidents on Oct. 28 and June 28, respectively. Russia's
Progress freighter, one of which failed to reach the station in
April, resumed flights last month.
"We're in good shape right now, but if for some reason HTV
didn't get here, we get pretty low on certain consumables
probably in late September, early October," NASA astronaut Scott
Kelly said during an inflight interview on Monday.
In addition to refilling the station's pantries, HTV carries
spacesuit gear, water filters, a galley and science instruments,
including a telescope to measure cosmic rays, particles with the
highest energy in the universe.
Scientists are interested in the composition of the rays and
why they have such high energy levels.
"Cosmic rays come at you from all directions and all the
time," John Wefel, a Louisiana State University astrophysicist,
said in a NASA TV interview. "Every time one of these
high-energy cosmic rays comes at us and starts triggering the
instrument, we record it."
The telescope, which will be mounted outside the station, is
expected to operate up to five years.
