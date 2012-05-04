"Made in space" coming soon to a product near you

BERLIN May 4 The European Space Agency is
hatching plans for a branding campaign aimed at making people
more aware of the benefits of spending their hard-earned taxes
on the International Space Station (ISS).
The list of products and technologies that have their roots
in space research is long, from memory foam to the in-ear
thermometer, but in a world struggling to pay the bill from the
financial crisis the billions of dollars spent on space
exploration are increasingly hard to justify.
The branding plan is an indication that space scientists are
concerned about cuts to space agency budgets, and worried that
their contribution to economic growth is not fully recognised.
"It frustrates people because we know we have a valuable
asset," International Space Station Director at NASA Mark Uhran
told Reuters at a conference in Berlin of scientists from the 14
nations backing the project.
The European Space Agency estimates the bill for the space
station will come to about 100 billion euros ($131.53 billion),
including running costs for the next 10 years. The European
share of 8 billion euros, it says, equates to 1 euro a day from
every European, or less than the price of a cup of coffee.
"If we stop investing we will harm our economies," said
Julie Robinson, ISS Programme Scientist at NASA. Robinson points
out that the construction of the station was only fully
completed last year but since then there has been a surge in the
amount of scientific work being done on board.
Research on the space station cuts across disciplines, from
biotechnology to materials science, all in a series of
laboratories stuffed with equipment, now covering an area
equivalent to a football field and orbiting the earth at more
than 17,000 miles an hour.
It is run by the United States, by far the dominant player,
Russia, Canada, Japan and 10 of the 17 European Space Agency
nations Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the
Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.
What it offers science is a stable environment in
microgravity, essentially weightlessness, that can only be
replicated in short bursts on earth through the parabolic flight
of aircraft used for spaceflight training and research.
COLD HARD CASH
Research in microgravity has led to advances in metallurgy,
particularly the production of metallic foams - blocks of metal
that contain bubbles - that are strong, light and provide a
cushioning effect on impact. Foams are unstable, and therefore
harder to study in gravity, said Professor John Banhart from the
Technical University of Berlin. The car industry is excited and
lightweight crane lifting arms are already using the technology.
Turbine blades made from an alloy called titanium aluminide
could lead to a 50 percent reduction in the weight of a typical
jet engine, which would reduce fuel consumption and emissions
from air travel. This was another spin-off from research in
weightless conditions.
"Without the research on the ISS this type of turbine blade
would never have been made," said Jean-Jacques Dordain, Director
General of the European Space Station.
Station-linked research into "cold plasma", a version of the
ionized gas that exists at thousands of degrees and is used to
sterilise surgical tools, has found it can kill bacteria in a
form closer to room temperature, and therefore not harmful to
human tissue. Germany's Max Plank Institute for Extraterrestrial
Physics is a leader in the field.
Such a breakthrough could become vital to medical science in
the struggle to fight superbugs that are increasingly resistant
to antibiotics.
"We may be looking at a total game change on how we control
bacteria," NASA's Uhran said.
The behaviour of bubbles in microgravity has also caught the
attention of Nestle, the world's biggest packaged food
company. Nestle research scientist Cecile Gehin-Delval told the
conference that the Swiss group is carrying out expensive
research on the station to enhance the taste and shelf life of a
range of its products from chocolate mousse to coffee.
WINNING HEARTS AND MINDS
There are huge challenges in building more public support
for space research and convincing politicians and industry that
the benefits are worth the expense.
Uhran notes that the timescale of a typical research project
is three to five years, which doesn't easily mesh with corporate
priorities like reaching sales or profit targets for the next
quarter, or even the next year.
But scientists are adamant that the economic dividend is
unquestionable.
"One of the issues is that people don't really understand
the process by which knowledge is turned into the things around
us," Mike Cruise, a British scientist from the University of
Birmingham who also works for the European Space Agency, told
Reuters.
Cruise cites satellite navigation, digital cameras and even
the tiny laser that runs a humble DVD player as innovations with
roots in space research.
"If we are going to get the most out of the space station,
we need to move concepts into action as quickly as possible," he
said, adding that it can take decades to go from idea to market.
Cruise said it was impossible to predict how long some ideas
could lie dormant and that although governments had a duty to
balance their budgets every year, more research inevitably
resulted in a greater number of advanced products.
It's a hard argument to sell to a finance minister or a
chief executive, but Cruise says the alternative would be much
more alarming.
"If you think knowledge is expensive, just try ignorance for
a while."