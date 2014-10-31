RPT--New U.S. rockets include crew launch-escape systems

(Repeats Thursday story to additional clients)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL Fla. Oct 30 Heeding a lesson
from history, designers of a new generation of U.S. rockets will
include escape systems to give crew members a fighting chance of
surviving launch accidents such as the one that felled an
unmanned Orbital Sciences Antares rocket on Tuesday.
The U.S. space agency NASA bypassed escape systems for the
now-retired space shuttle fleet, believing the spaceships to be
far safer than they turned out to be. The illusion was shattered
on Jan. 28, 1986, when gas leaking from a solid-fuel booster
rocket doomed the shuttle Challenger and its seven crew about 72
seconds after liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Taking a page from design books for the 1960s-era Mercury
and Apollo capsules, the National Aeronautics and Space
Administration's next manned spaceship, Orion, will include a
rocket-powered tower attached to the top of the spacecraft that
can separate from a troubled launch vehicle and parachute the
crew to safety.
The so-called Launch Abort System can activate in
milliseconds, catapulting the crew capsule about 1 mile (1.6 km)
in altitude in seconds.
"We proved in shuttle that it was a bad idea to not have a
launch escape system ... so there's been a lot of work to build
this really Cadillac version of a launch escape tower that
they've got on Orion," said Wayne Hale, a former NASA space
shuttle program manager who oversees human space flight for
Colorado-based consulting firm Special Aerospace Services.
"It's a big, heavy capsule that requires a big, heavy rocket
that steers you all over the sky to get away from problems with
the big rocket booster. It's a huge system," Hale said.
While Orion is intended for deep-space missions beyond the
International Space Station, which flies about 260 miles (418
km) above Earth, NASA is requiring commercial companies hired to
taxi astronauts to and from the orbital outpost to have launch
escape systems as well.
Privately owned Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX as
the California-based firm is known, next year will test an
alternative technology that uses its capsules' own steering
thrusters to boost it away from a malfunctioning rocket.
Boeing plans to use a similar pusher abort system for
its CST-100 capsule. SpaceX and Boeing last month won contracts
worth a combined $6.8 billion to finish development of their
passenger spaceships, test them and fly up to six operational
missions each for NASA beginning in 2017.
Currently station crew members fly on Russian Soyuz capsules
equipped with Apollo-style rocket-powered launch escape towers.
In 47 years of Soyuz rocket flights, the escape system has been
used once in an actual emergency.
On Sept. 26, 1983, a fuel leak sparked a fire on the launch
pad that engulfed a Soyuz rocket about a minute before liftoff.
Seconds before the booster exploded, the rocket's launch abort
system ignited, carrying cosmonauts Gennadi Strekalov and
Vladimir Titov to safety.
"The interesting thing on the Soyuz then and even today is
the crew can't initiate the launch escape tower, unlike the
American designs. The ground control has to actually initiate
it," Hale said.
"I would tell you that just because you've got a launch
escape tower on your rocket doesn't mean that you're guaranteed
safety," he added.
NASA wants its commercial space taxis to be 1,000 times
safer than the shuttle, which had two fatal accidents out of 135
flights.
The cause of the Orbital Sciences Antares rocket explosion
remains under investigation. The accident, which occurred about
10 seconds after liftoff from the Wallops Flight Facility on
Wallops Island, Virginia, claimed a cargo ship bound for the
space station, which is a $100 billion research laboratory owned
and operated by 15 nations.
The Antares rocket, which previously made four successful
flights, has been grounded pending results of the investigation.
Orbital Sciences uses refurbished Soviet-era motors for the
rocket's first stage and already had been planning to replace
the engines, known as AJ-26, due to technical concerns and
supply limitations.
"It is possible that we may decide to accelerate this change
if the AJ-26 turns out to be implicated in the failure, but this
has not yet been decided," Orbital Sciences President and Chief
Executive David Thompson told analysts in a conference call on
Wednesday.
"Under the original plan we were, as of now, about two years
away from conducting the first launch of Antares with the
second-generation propulsion system ... I certainly think we can
shorten that interval, but at this point I don't know by how
much," Thompson said.
