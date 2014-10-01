Paul Allen eyes Dream Chaser space plane to fly people into orbit

| TORONTO, Oct. 1
TORONTO, Oct. 1 - A passenger spaceship that
lost a bid for additional NASA funding may have new life
ferrying passengers for Paul Allen's space startup, Stratolaunch
Systems, company officials said on Wednesday.
Privately owned Sierra Nevada Corp is challenging NASA's
September 16 decision to award contracts worth $6.8 billion for
space taxi development and flights to competitors Boeing
and Space Exploration Technologies, which is owned and operated
by technology entrepreneur Elon Musk.
The U.S. General Accountability Office is expected to issue
its ruling on the challenge, which was filed on Friday, by
January 5, 2015.
Whatever the outcome, Colorado-based Sierra Nevada intends
to continue developing its Dream Chaser space plane, a winged
seven-person ship that resembles a miniature space shuttle.
On Wednesday, Stratolaunch Systems, a startup owned by
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, said it is considering buying a
three-person version of the Dream Chaser for its orbital space
transportation system, currently under development in Mojave,
California.
Stratolaunch is building a gigantic airplane that will serve
as an airborne launch pad for putting satellites - and
eventually people - into orbit.
The aircraft, which has a wingspan of 385 feet (117 meters)
and will be powered by six 747-class engines, is about halfway
finished, Stratolaunch Executive Director Charles Beames said at
the International Astronomical Congress in Toronto.
Initially, the system is intended to deliver satellites
weighing up to about 13,500 pounds (6,124 kg) into orbits
between 112 miles and 1,243 miles (180 km and 2000 km) above
Earth. A debut test flight is expected in 2018.
Instead of a satellite, the Stratolaunch airplane also could
launch a Dream Chaser spaceship, which would be outfitted with
an as-yet-unspecified upper-stage rocket motor.
"Dream Chaser seemed to be the logical way to go," Beames
told reporters in Toronto. "We feel pretty good that we have
enough analysis there. Paul just hasn't made a decision yet."
He said Allen is expected to make a decision on the project
before the end of the year.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Dan Grebler)