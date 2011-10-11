NASA-backed space taxi to fly in test next summer

* Sierra Nevada's "Dream Chaser" resembles mini shuttle
* It will use Virgin Galactic's carrier aircraft for test
* Private taxis could take over station flights in 2016
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Oct 11 A seven-seat space
taxi backed by NASA to ferry astronauts to the International
Space Station will make a high-altitude test flight next
summer, officials said on Tuesday.
Sierra Nevada Corp's "Dream Chaser" space plane, which
resembles a miniature space shuttle, is one of four space taxis
being developed by private industry with backing from the U.S.
government.
For the unmanned test flight, it will be carried into the
skies by WhiteKnightTwo, the carrier aircraft for the
commercial suborbital passenger ship SpaceShipTwo, backed by
Virgin Galactic, a U.S. company owned by Richard Branson's
London-based Virgin Group VA.UL.
The test flight was added after privately held Sierra
Nevada got a $25.6-million boost to its existing $80 million
contract with NASA.
The test flight will take place from either Edwards Air
Force Base in California's Mojave Desert, or from the White
Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, Ed Mango, manager of NASA's
Commercial Crew Program, said at a community briefing at the
Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
With the retirement of the space shuttles this summer, NASA
is now dependent on Russia to fly astronauts to the space
station, at a cost of more than $50 million per person.
The agency hopes to turn over crew transportation services
to one or more commercial firms before the end of 2016, Mango
said.
In addition to Sierra Nevada, NASA is funding spaceship
development work at Boeing Co (BA.N), Space Exploration
Technologies, and Blue Origin, a start-up firm owned by Amazon
(AMZN.O) founder Jeff Bezos.
"Having only one way to get crew to the station is a
limitation," NASA astronaut Mike Fossum, who is currently
living aboard the outpost, said during an in-flight interview
last week.
The station, a $100 billion project of 16 nations, was
finished this year after more than a decade of construction 225
miles (350 km) above the planet. The outpost, which is about
the size of a five-bedroom house, supports a variety of
scientific research and technology demonstrations.
Along with helping to develop commercial space taxis, NASA
is working on a heavy-lift rocket and capsule to fly astronauts
and cargo to asteroids, the moon, Mars and other destinations
beyond the space station's orbit.
Drawing heavily on equipment originally built for
predecessor programs, including the space shuttle and the
canceled Constellation moon exploration initiative, the new
rocket, called the Space Launch System or SLS, is scheduled to
debut in 2017.
That unmanned test flight would be followed in 2021 by a
trial run with astronauts, said Kennedy Space Center director
Bob Cabana.
(Editing by Jane Sutton and Cynthia Osterman)