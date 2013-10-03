NBC reality TV show to send winner to space with Virgin Galactic

| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Oct 3 After a decade of casting around
for a space-themed show, reality TV producer Mark Burnett has
finally found a way to launch his dream.
On Thursday, Burnett, creator of "Survivor" and "The Voice"
unveiled a partnership with Virgin Galactic, a U.S. offshoot of
Richard Branson's London-based Virgin Group, for a TV series
that will send someone to space.
"For the past 10 years I have relentlessly pursued my dream
of using a TV show to give an everyday person the chance to
experience the black sky of space and look down upon mother
Earth," Burnett said in a statement.
Virgin Galactic intends to begin commercial spaceflight
services aboard the suborbital SpaceShipTwo next year.
The six-passenger, two-pilot ship, which is undergoing
testing in Mojave, California, is designed to fly about 63 miles
(100 km) above Earth and return, giving passengers a few minutes
of weightlessness and a view of the planet set against the
blackness of space.
About 630 people have put down deposits or purchased tickets
for the ride, which now costs $250,000 a person.
The series, called "Space Race," will feature contenders in
an unscripted elimination competition. The winner will get a
ticket to ride on SpaceShipTwo. Details of the show's format, or
when it will air, have not been released.
As part of the deal, Virgin Galactic will give the
production team "unprecedented access" to SpaceShipTwo's base at
Spaceport American in New Mexico, series backer NBC said in a
news release.