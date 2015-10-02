ULA said needs relief on Russian engines before bidding for GPS launch

BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners raises quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 pct
* Valero Energy Partners LP increases quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 percent
WASHINGTON Oct 2 United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing, on Friday said it would not bid in a new U.S. Air Force competition to launch a GPS satellite, unless it got some relief from a ban on use of Russian rocket engines.
ULA Chief Executive Tory Bruno told reporters the company was seeking a partial waiver on trade sanctions enacted last year that ban use of the Russian RD-180 engine that powers ULA's primary workhorse Atlas 5 rocket.
Bruno said the company needed a decision on that issue before it could submit a bid for the GPS launch competition. Bids are due Nov. 16.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and resource stocks as commodity prices rose, with investors brushing off a more uncertain outlook for NAFTA after the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Company enter settlement and license agreement with merck to resolve PD-1 antibody patent litigation