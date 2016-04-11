ULA to partner with Bigelow on commercial space habitats

| COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 11
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 11 United Launch
Alliance will team with billionaire entrepreneur Robert Bigelow
to market and fly habitats for humans in space, a project that
hinges on space taxis being developed by SpaceX, Boeing Co
and other firms, ULA and Bigelow said on Monday.
The agreement, announced at a news conference at the U.S.
Space Symposium in Colorado Spring, Colorado, includes a 2020
launch of a 12,000-cubic foot (330-cubic meter) inflatable
habitat aboard a ULA Atlas 5 rocket, currently the only vehicle
with a big enough payload container to hold the module.
Bigelow told the news conference that partnering with ULA, a
joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing, is "a
potentially enormously important relationship," to open space to
non-government research, commercial endeavors and tourism.
ULA and Bigelow did not give details on their alliance. ULA
President and Chief Executive Tory Bruno said at the news
conference that ULA is contributing "resources of technology and
talent. We don't talk about dollars and investment. You'll see
as time goes by what this fully encompasses."
Bigelow has designed inflatable space habitats made of a
Kevlar-like material and other fabrics that protect against
impacts from orbiting debris. They are folded for launch, then
inflated with air once aloft. The light, compact habitats should
save millions of dollars in launch costs, the companies say.
Bigelow Aerospace has been working on inflatable habitats
for 15 years.
A miniature version of the expandable, fabric module arrived
at the International Space Station on Sunday aboard a SpaceX
Dragon cargo ship. The Bigelow Expandable Activity Module, or
BEAM, is expected to be attached to a station docking port on
Saturday and inflated next month for a two-year trial run.
BEAM is the firm's first manned spacecraft. Bigelow had
previously launched two unmanned prototypes in 2006 and 2007.
Bigelow plans to follow BEAM with modules that are 20 times
larger to serve as space outposts that will be leased to
companies and research organizations. Bigelow said he also would
like to attach one of the modules, known as B330, to the space
station for use by the National Aeronautics and Space
Administration and commercial customers.
The projects are dependent on commercial space
transportation services, such as those under development by
SpaceX and Boeing, to fly astronauts to and from the space
station for NASA.
(Reporting By Irene Klotz. Editing by Joe White)