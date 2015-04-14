U.S. satellite launcher gets first request for Vulcan rocket - change the name

| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 13
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 13 Hours after
unveiling its next-generation "Vulcan" rocket, the company that
launches most of America's satellites, United Launch Alliance,
ran into its first problem - the rocket's name.
"Vulcan is a trademark of Vulcan Inc. and we have informed
ULA of our trademark rights," Chuck Beames, president of the
Paul Allen-backed Vulcan Aerospace told Reuters.
"Paul Allen and Vulcan were early leaders within space
exploration with the launch of SpaceShipOne more than a decade
ago. We are flattered by ULA's tribute to our legacy by naming
their new rocket 'Vulcan,'" Beames added.
ULA, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and
Boeing Co, selected Vulcan as the name of its new
booster, which will be developed in phases beginning in 2019,
after it won more than 1 million votes in a crowdsourcing
initiative.
On Monday, ULA unveiled the reusable "Vulcan" rocket that is
slated to end U.S. dependence on Russian-built rocket engines.
During a webcast news conference, ULA Chief Executive Tory
Bruno playfully tossed away baseball caps bearing the names of
finalist names, including "Galaxy One" and "Zeus."
"This is a collector's item now," he quipped.
The flaming logo of the Vulcan rocket may not be far behind.
ULA did not immediately respond to a request for comment
about Allen's trademark challenge.
(Editing by Ken Wills)