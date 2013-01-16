UPDATE 1-Balloon-like dwelling to be tested on Int'l Space Station

* NASA to pay $17.8 million for Bigelow Aerospace prototype
By Irene Klotz
LAS VEGAS, Jan 16 A low-cost space dwelling that
inflates like a balloon in orbit will be tested aboard the
International Space Station, opening the door for commercial
leases of future free-flying outposts and deep-space astronaut
habitats for NASA.
The Bigelow Expandable Activity Module, nicknamed BEAM, will
be the third orbital prototype developed and flown by privately
owned Bigelow Aerospace.
The Las Vegas-based company, founded in 1999 by Budget
Suites of America hotel chain owner Robert Bigelow, currently
operates two small unmanned experimental habitats called Genesis
1, launched in 2006, and Genesis 2, which followed a year later.
BEAM, about 13 feet long and 10.5 feet in diameter (4 meters
by 3.2 meters) w hen inflated, is scheduled for launch in
mid-2015 aboard a Space Exploration Technologies' Dragon cargo
ship, said Mike Gold, director of operations for Bigelow
Aerospace.
"It will be the first expandable habitat module ever
constructed for human occupancy," Gold said.
A successful test flight on the space station would be a
stepping stone for planned Bigelow-staffed orbiting outposts
that the company plans to lease to research organizations,
businesses and wealthy individuals wishing to vacation in orbit.
Bigelow has invested about $250 million in inflatable
habitation modules so far. It has preliminary agreements with
seven non-U.S. space and research agencies in the United
Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Sweden
and the United Arab Emirates.
"The value to me personally and to our company is doing a
project with NASA," Robert Bigelow said. "This is our first
opportunity to do that. We do have other ambitions."
NASA, which will pay Bigelow Aerospace $17.8 million for the
BEAM habitat, also is interested in the technology to house crew
during future expeditions beyond the space station, a $100
billion research complex that flies about 250 miles (400 km)
above Earth.
"Whether you're going to the surface of the moon or even
Mars, the benefits of expandable habitats are critical for any
exploration mission," Gold said.
The lightweight, soft-skinned inflatable, made of materials
similar to Kevlar, has several advantages over traditional
metallic space dwellings. BEAM, for example, weighs about 3,000
pounds (1 ,361 kg), l ess than a third of traditional, similarly
sized space modules, so it can be launched for a fraction of the
cost.
RADIATION EVENTS
It also offers a potentially safer radiation environment
than metal structures, which can produce body-piercing secondary
heavy particles during solar storms and other cosmic radiation
events.
The U.S. space agency studied inflatable space habitats for
humans in the 1990s under a NASA program called TransHab. The
tests included blasting a model structure with bullet-like
projectiles to see how well it would withstand micro meteoroid
and orbital debris hits. The material proved space-worthy,
though budget and political issues prompted the project's
cancellation in 2000.
Bigelow later licensed the technology from NASA and spent
millions of dollars more to develop it.
"It's one of our classical roles to advance technology so
the private sector can utilize it. In this case, we're going to
be able to benefit from it again," said NASA deputy
administrator Lori Garver.
BEAM will be attached to the station's Tranquility
connecting node and inflated with pressurized air to form a
rigid, cylinder-shaped, balloon-like dwelling.
Garver said there are no firm plans for what the station's
six live-aboard crew members will do with their spare room.
Initially, NASA and Bigelow are interested in getting
information about how the structure withstands radiation and
maintains a stable temperature in orbit, and also whether the
fabric mildews or becomes a place where contaminants in the
station's air collects.
Beyond the test flight, Bigelow's commercial business is
dependent on the development of space taxis to fly company
personnel and guests into orbit. NASA likewise is looking to the
private sector to fly its astronauts to and from the space
station, a service now solely provided by Russia at a cost of
more than $60 million per person.
NASA is investing in three companies - Boeing Co,
Space Exploration Technologies, also known as SpaceX, and Sierra
Nevada Corp - in hopes of having at least one space
transportation system ready to fly before the end of 2017. The
space station, a project of 15 nations, currently is funded
through 2020.
Bigelow has agreements with Boeing and SpaceX for launch
services, if and when they become available. SpaceX plans a test
launch with company astronauts before the end of 2015, and
Boeing's first piloted flight is pegged for 2016.