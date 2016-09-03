UPDATE 1-SpaceX to shift Florida launches to new pad after explosion

(Updates throughout with SpaceX comment, confirms new launch
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 2 SpaceX said on
Friday it would shift Florida flights to a nearly completed
second site after damage to its launch pad on Thursday from the
explosion of a rocket belonging to the space services company
run by Elon Musk.
The Federal Aviation Administration has sent seven people to
Florida to supervise investigation of the disaster, said FAA
spokesman Hank Price. The agency, which oversees U.S. commercial
rocket launches, requires that SpaceX's flights be suspended
pending results of the probe.
Any sign of rocket malfunction could require changes
throughout the SpaceX fleet. After a SpaceX rocket exploded in
June 2015, the program was paused for six months while defective
brackets were replaced in Falcon 9 launch vehicles.
Damage to SpaceX's Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air
Force Station is still being assessed.
"The pad clearly incurred damage, but the scope has yet to
be fully determined," SpaceX said in a statement late Friday.
Pictures of the launch site after the explosion showed the
top portion of a launch pad tower, which is used to raise the
rocket and support it vertically, had canted over.
The U.S. Air Force said in a statement that damage appeared
to be contained within SpaceX's launch complex.
The cause of the accident, which destroyed a $200 million
communications satellite, is under investigation. Meanwhile,
more than 70 missions aboard Falcon rockets, worth more than $10
billion, are on hold.
With its launch pad likely facing major repairs, SpaceX said
it would use a second Florida site, called 39A, which is located
a few miles north at NASA's Kennedy Space Center and was used
for space shuttle missions.
The pad is on schedule to be operational in November, SpaceX
said. The company had planned to use the pad for the first time
later this year for a test flight of its new Falcon Heavy
rocket.
NASA spokesman Michael Curie said in an email that the site
could be used for commercial and government flights, and SpaceX
President Gwynne Shotwell in a May conference said one customer,
SES SA of Luxembourg, had expressed interest in flying from the
historic launch pad.
Other customers slated for Falcon 9 launches from Florida in
2016 are EchoStar Corp of Englewood, Colorado, South
Korea's KT Sat and NASA. In addition, SpaceX has contracts to
fly satellites for Iridium Communications Inc, Taiwan's
National Space Organization and Seattle-based Spaceflight from
its West Coast launch site at Vandenberg Air Force Base in
California.
"Our number one priority is to safely and reliably return to
flight for our customers," SpaceX said.
The last time a launch pad sustained heavy damage was in
October 2014 when an Orbital Antares rocket exploded
seconds after liftoff from Wallops Island, Virginia. The
explosion sent debris falling back onto the launch site. The pad
is due to return to service this month after $15 million worth
of repairs.
The FAA had required that SpaceX buy $12 million in
liability insurance and $13 million policy to cover any damage
to government property during pre-launch activities, according
to a Commercial Space Transportation License the FAA issued to
SpaceX in January 2016 for six commercial satellite launches in
Florida.
SpaceX did not respond to questions about what additional
insurance it has, if any, to cover damage to its own equipment.
United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed-Martin
Corp and Boeing Co that flies its Atlas rockets
at a pad next to SpaceX's, said on Friday it had inspected its
facility and found no damage or concerns.
SpaceX's next launch had been scheduled for mid-September
from California. Its next flight from Florida was targeted for
October.
That California flight could go ahead as soon as the rocket
is deemed ready, but the pad cannot substitute for the one in
Florida. SpaceX uses Vandenberg to launch satellites requiring
polar orbits, while Florida is better situated for satellites
heading into equatorial orbits and for cargo ships flying to the
International Space Station for NASA.
SpaceX was founded by Musk in 2002, and the Hawthorne,
California-based company began launching its Falcon 9 rockets in
June 2010. Since then, it has racked up 27 successful flights
and one launch accident in June 2015 that destroyed a load of
cargo headed for the space station.
