Elon Musk calls SpaceX blast a 'most difficult, complex failure'

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 9 SpaceX founder and
chief Elon Musk said on Friday he was unsure why one of the
company's Falcon rockets burst into flames on its Florida launch
pad last week, destroying both the rocket and an Israeli
communications satellite it was due to lift into orbit.
"Still working on the Falcon fireball investigation. Turning
out to be the most difficult and complex failure we have ever
had in 14 years," Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur who is also
the chief executive of Telsa Motors, wrote on Twitter.
A SpaceX-led accident investigation is underway, overseen by
the Federal Aviation Administration's Commercial Space
Transportation office.
A massive fireball enveloped the rocket on Sept. 1 as it was
being fueled for a routine test of its first stage. The rocket
was scheduled to blast off two days later.
The rocket's nine engines had not yet ignited for a test
firing when a fireball engulfed the upper stage. "There was no
apparent heat source," Musk said on Friday.
The accident destroyed the $200 million communications
satellite owned by Israel-based Space Communication,
which was going to be used by Facebook and Eutelsat to
expand internet access in Africa.
Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX has not yet said how much
damage was done to its launch pad, located at Cape Canaveral Air
Force Station.
SpaceX has backlog of more than 70 launches for commercial
and government customers, worth more than $10 billion.
The rocket that was destroyed was the second of 29 Falcon 9
rockets to fail. It took SpaceX about three weeks to identify
the likely cause of its previous accident, which occurred on
June 28, 2015.
The problem was traced to a faulty bracket, which was
holding a bottle of helium inside the rocket's upper stage. When
the strut broke about two minutes after liftoff, the upper-stage
liquid oxygen tank over-pressurized and ruptured, triggering an
explosion.
SpaceX replaced thousands of struts throughout its fleet and
had successfully flown nine times before last week's failure.
"We remain fully confident in the results of (that)
investigation ... The current investigation has no bearing on
this," SpaceX spokesman Dex Torricke-Barton wrote in an email to
Reuters.
SpaceX's next flight had been slated for later this month
from a second launch pad at Vandenberg Air Force Base in
California.
"We have confidence that SpaceX will resolve the matter and
when they do we will be ready to launch," SpaceX's customer,
Iridium Communications Inc, told Reuters on Friday.
SpaceX said last week it was looking to shift its Florida
launches to a nearly completed pad at NASA's Kennedy Space
Center, adjacent to its Cape Canaveral site.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Tom Brown)