版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 22:40 BJT

SpaceX president says the company has no IPO plans

NEW YORK May 3 Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX has no plans for an initial public offering, the company's president said on Wednesday.

Earlier, rumors circulated that SpaceX was preparing for an IPO, but President Gwynne Shotwell said in an email that was "not true."

(Reporting by Irene Klotz)
