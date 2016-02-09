SpaceX rocket set for next flight as company boosts production

| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
Technologies, or SpaceX, will attempt its second launch of the
year this month, as it ramps up production of its Falcon 9
rockets to handle more than $8 billion of business for NASA and
commercial companies, officials said.
The next SpaceX launch is scheduled for Feb. 24, its
customer, SES SA, a Luxembourg-based satellite
communications operator, said on Monday.
"SpaceX is currently completing an extended series of
testing and pre-flight validation," SES said in a statement.
The rocket will be carrying the 11,700-pound (5,300-kg)
Boeing-built SES-9 communications satellite.
SpaceX declined to comment on the launch. But the Hawthorne,
California-based company, owned and operated by technology
entrepreneur Elon Musk, has said it hopes to fire off more than
a dozen Falcon 9 rockets this year, as well as debut a new
heavy-lift booster and a third launch U.S. launch pad.
"We're in this factory transformation to go from building
six or eight (rocket cores) a year to about 18. By the end of
this year, we should be at over 30 cores per year," President
Gwynne Shotwell told a Federal Aviation Administration
commercial space conference last week. A rocket core is the main
body of a rocket.
SpaceX is also looking to refly its rockets, potentially
slashing launch costs.
The company successfully landed a rocket after a
satellite-delivery mission in December.
For the SES mission, the rocket will be out of range for a
landing attempt back at the Florida launch site, SpaceX said.
Instead, the company will try again to return the rocket's
first stage to a platform in the ocean. Three previous
ocean-landing attempts failed, although the last try in January
came close. The returning rocket touched down on the floating
platform, but then keeled over and exploded after one of its
stabilizing landing legs failed to latch.
SpaceX shot off five rockets in the first four months of
2015, but stumbled during a June cargo run to the International
Space Station for NASA.
SpaceX returned a repaired and upgraded Falcon 9 rocket to
flight in December. That mission also marked the rocket's first
successful landing.
The recovered booster, which touched down on a landing pad
at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, was test-fired last month.
The results sparked another round of rocket modifications,
Shotwell said.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Peter Cooney)