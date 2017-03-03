Mars astronaut radiation shield set for moon mission trial-developer

* Deep space travellers require protection from solar flares
* Lightweight vest will protect from harmful solar particles
By Ori Lewis and Rinat Harash
HAIFA, Israel, March 3 A vest designed to shield
astronauts from deadly solar particles in deep space is set for
trials on a lunar mission ready for deployment on any manned
mission to Mars, its Israeli developers said.
The AstroRad Radiation Shield has been devised by Tel
Aviv-based StemRad, which has already produced and marketed a
belt to protect rescue workers from harmful gamma ray radiation
emitted in nuclear disasters, such as Chernobyl and Fukushima.
The vest will protect vital human tissue, particularly stem
cells, which could be devastated by solar radiation in deep
space or on Mars, whose sparse atmosphere offers no protection,
StemRad's CEO Oren Milstein said.
U.S. space agency NASA has said it hopes to send astronauts
to Mars in the mid-2030s.
The vest is made of layers that look like a contoured map
and will be tailor-made for each astronaut. Non-metallic
protective materials will be positioned on each shield to cover
the organs of each astronaut.
"This product will enable human deep space exploration. Our
breakthrough has come in creating the architecture of the
multi-layered shield to accurately cover the most important
organs," Milstein said.
StemRad say it has proven the concept in the laboratory and
in simulations, but testing will also take place on the Orion
spacecraft, a joint project of Lockheed Martin, NASA and
the European Space Agency.
Orion is set to orbit the moon unmanned during the debut
flight of NASA's heavy-lift Space Launch System rocket,
scheduled for late 2018 but it is also assessing the feasibility
of flying two astronauts on that mission.
During the lunar flyby mission, the vest will be strapped to
a "phantom" torso dummy, a device used to monitor radiation
absorption. Another phantom will fly unprotected and the two
will be analysed after they return to Earth.
NASA had no immediate comment on how the test could be
affected if the agency decided to put astronauts on Orion.
Stemrad's chief technologist, Gideon Waterman, said the vest
needed to combine density with flexibility to protect astronauts
while enabling them to move about as freely as possible.
Mock-ups have been made, and the first protective vest is
expected to be produced by the end of the year, Milstein said.
"Based on our simulations, we're sure it works but to be 100
percent sure, we're sending it up on EM-1," he said, referring
to NASA's Exploration Mission-1, the first flight of the
combined Space Launch System rocket and the Orion capsule.
The Orion will have its own small shelter for solar storms
or flares that have dangerous bursts of radiation, and the vest,
Milstein said, will offer the same degree of protection so
astronauts can keep safe in other parts of the spacecraft.
Astronauts in Earth's orbit, such as those on the
International Space Station, do not face the same risk because
they are protected by the planet's magnetic field which acts as
a shield, he added.
