SpaceX says accident probe will not slow space taxi effort

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 15 SpaceX on Thursday
said efforts to develop and certify a space taxi for NASA are
not being slowed by an investigation into a launch pad fire that
destroyed its rocket and a $200 million Israeli communications
satellite.
Boeing Co and SpaceX, owned and operated by
technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, are building spaceships to
fly NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, a $100
billion laboratory that flies 250 miles (400 km) above Earth.
NASA, or the National Aeronautics and Space Administration,
is looking to turn over crew transport to SpaceX and Boeing
before the end of 2018, breaking a Russian monopoly. SpaceX is
aiming for its first test flight to the station in 2017.
"We're full-steam head for certification. We're still trying
to remain on schedule," Abhishek Tripathi, director of
certification for SpaceX, said during a webcast panel discussion
at an American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics
conference in Long Beach, California.
"I know what I need to do in the next day and in the next
month," Tripathi said, adding that his work is not being
affected by the accident investigation.
SpaceX, with oversight from the Federal Aviation
Administration, is working to figure out why one of its Falcon 9
rockets burst into flames on Sept. 1 as it was being fueled for
a routine prelaunch test at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in
Florida. The blaze destroyed the communications satellite, owned
by Israel's Space Communication Ltd, which was
scheduled to be carried into orbit two days later.
SpaceX has not yet disclosed how much damage was done at its
primary launch site.
SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said on Wednesday the
company was hoping to resume flights in November at a second,
nearly complete launch pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center,
adjacent to the Air Force base.
The company, which has a backlog of 70 missions for NASA and
commercial customers, worth more than $10 billion, also flies
from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)