SpaceX wins injunction to stop USAF buying Russian rocket engines

May 1 A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge
issued an injunction late Wednesday prohibiting a joint venture
between Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing from
proceeding with plans to buy Russian-made rocket engines used to
send U.S. Air Force satellites into space.
Space Exploration Technologies, the privately held company
known as SpaceX, won the temporary injunction against the U.S.
government and contractors Boeing and Lockheed operating as
United Launch Alliance.
The U.S. Air Force and United Launch Alliance are prohibited
"from making any purchases from or payment of money to NPO
Energomash", Federal Claims Court Judge Susan Braden wrote in
the order.
The preliminary injunction does not extend to any purchase
orders placed or money paid to Russian rocket engine maker NPO
Energomash prior to the date of the order.
Lawmakers on Wednesday called for a program to develop a
next-generation liquid-fuel rocket engine within five years,
proposing legislation aimed at reducing U.S. dependence on
Russian engines to launch military and spy satellites.
Moscow's annexation of neighbour Ukraine's Crimea region and
the massing of Russian troops near the border have left
East-West relations more tense than at any time since the Cold
War.
SpaceX, which manufactures and launches rockets and
spacecraft, last week filed a lawsuit to protest the Air Force's
award of a multibillion-dollar, non-compete contract for 36
rocket launches to a partnership of the two biggest U.S. weapons
makers.
The company wants the Air Force to reverse the sole-source
award of 36 boosters to United Launch Alliance and open the
procurement to commercial competition.
United Launch Alliance, the U.S. Air Force and NPO
Energomash were not available for immediate comment.
SpaceX, co-founded by investor Elon Musk who also heads
electric car company Tesla, says its rockets are U.S. made.
