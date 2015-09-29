Banks' exposure to Spain's Abengoa at around 20.2 bln eur - source

MADRID, Sept 29 Spanish and international banks'
total exposure to renewable energy firm Abengoa
stands at around 20.2 billion euros ($22.72 billion),
including financing for projects, a source familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
Just over half of that exposure is linked to financing
projects, while another 7.6 billion-euro chunk is connected to
working capital, which includes financing to pay suppliers and
other needs.
Abengoa, which plans to carry out a rights issue to cut
debt, said at the end of June it had 9.8 billion euros of gross
consolidated debt, including bonds.
A spokesman for Abengoa declined to comment on the company's
total bank exposure but said in an emailed statement that under
accounting rules, it did not classify as debt some elements such
as guarantees and non-recourse debt. ($1 = 0.8892 euros)
