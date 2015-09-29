UPDATE 1-Banks' exposure to Abengoa around 20.2 bln euros - source

(Adds details on which banks' exposure)
MADRID, Sept 29 Spanish and international banks'
total exposure to indebted renewable energy company Abengoa
stands at around 20.2 billion euros ($22.72
billion), including financing for projects, a source familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday.
Just over half of that exposure is linked to project
financing, according to the source, who has knowledge of
Abengoa's financing arrangements.
Another 7.6 billion-euro chunk is connected to working
capital, which includes financing to pay suppliers and other
needs at the Seville-based group.
Abengoa, which plans to carry out a rights issue to cut
debt, had 9.8 billion euros of gross consolidated debt,
including bonds, at the end of June.
The company, which also specialises in engineering and has
biofuel and solar-heated power plants in the United States, has
been under scrutiny over its debt levels for several months.
It won backing from its major creditors last week for most
of its planned 650-million-euro share sale, a big part of its
efforts to cut debt levels. It will also sell assets and scrap
dividends.
A spokesman for Abengoa declined to comment on the company's
total bank exposure, first reported by Spanish news website El
Confidencial.
The spokesman said in an emailed statement that under
accounting rules, it did not classify as debt some elements such
as guarantees and non-recourse debt, or debt that is not
guaranteed by the parent company.
Abengoa had recently told analysts on a conference call it
had 2.2 billion euros worth of financing linked to paying
suppliers, which it was not legally required to reflect as debt
on its balance sheet.
Spain's Santander, one of the banks underwriting
Abengoa's cash call, has the biggest overall exposure to the
renewable energy company at 1.56 billion euros, according to the
source. Most of that is working capital.
Santander declined to comment.
Other Spanish banks with sizeable exposures, but at just
under 600 million euros, are Spain's Caixabank and
Bankia, the source said. The two banks declined to
comment.($1 = 0.8892 euros)
(Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Jose Elias Rodriguez, Writing by
Sarah White, Editing by Carlos Ruano and Jane Merriman)