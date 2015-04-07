版本:
BRIEF-Abengoa's U.S. unit eyes $1.6 per/share dividend in 2015

April 7 Spain's Abengoa

* Says in presentation that listed U.S. unit Abengoa Yield aiming for $1.6 per share dividend in 2015

* Says Abengoa Yield unit aiming for $1.9-$2 per share dividend in 2016

* Presentation filed with Spanish stock market regulator, Abengoa holding investor day in New York Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sarah White, Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)
