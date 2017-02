MADRID Dec 5 Spanish engineering and renewable energy conglomerate Abengoa said on Monday it has won a contract from the Mexican state to build a power plant in the country for $440 million.

The 640 megawatt gas-fired combined-cycle plant will be in Centro Morelos in central Mexico and is expected to come on stream in two years, Abengoa said in a statement.

Abengoa has over $1.5 billion in order backlogs in Mexico, the company said.