Spain's Abengoa hopes for 385 mln euros with U.S. share offer

MADRID Oct 6 Spanish renewable energy and
engineering firm Abengoa hopes to raise around 385
million euros ($523 million) by issuing shares on the Nasdaq
stock exchange, according to a notice filed to the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Abengoa, which plans to use proceeds to pay down debt and
improve its balance sheet, said it would offer 182,500,000 Class
B shares including in the form of American Depositary Shares
(ADS), with each ADS reprensenting five Class B shares.
Abengoa said its Class B shares closed at 2.19 euros per
share on October 3, giving each ADS a value of $14.82.
A source at Abengoa said on Sunday that the offer was "one
step further" in the company's U.S. strategy. Abengoa generates
30 percent of its revenues in the U.S., compared to 18 percent
from its home market of Spain.
The company said in August it aimed to reduce its total net
debt, which stood at 7.2 billion euros at end-June, by 3.1
billion euros by 2014.
Abengoa, which has energy, transportation and
telecommunications assets, has mandated Banco Santander, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Cannacord Genuity, Citigroup, HSBC and
Societe Generale for the offering. It could raise 443 million
euros if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option
in full.