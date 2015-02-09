Spain's Abengoa says 2014 Ebitda rises 11 pct

MADRID Feb 9 Spanish renewable energy and
engineering company Abengoa said on Monday
it expected core profit to have grown 11 percent to around 1.4
billion euros ($453 million) in 2014, while sales revenue was
flat, undershooting targets.
The indebted firm said in a presentation to investors that
sales revenue stood at around 7.15 billion euros, below the 7.4
billion to 7.5 billion euros previously predicted. The company
however said net income was expected to have grown 24 percent
year on year in 2014, to 125 million euros.
Abengoa forecast that its core profit, or earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, would grow
between 0 and 4 percent in 2015, on higher revenues, and said
net income would reach 280 million-320 million euros.
($1 = 0.8834 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White and Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by
Julien Toyer)